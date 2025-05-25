Ifon-Ilobu-Erin: Gov Adeleke relaxes curfew to 8 hours daily

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Following the gradual return of peace in the warring communities of Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved relaxing the imposed curfew to just 8 hours daily to allow residents to celebrate the coming Eid-el-Kabir.

It would be recalled that the Governor had declared a 24-hour curfew in the towns since the beginning of this year following deadly communal clashes over land disputes.

The curfew was later relaxed to 12 hours daily to allow students in the affected towns to participate in both the Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the West African Examination Certificate Examination (WAEC).

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, on Saturday, the governor approved a curfew relaxation from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am daily, effective Sunday, 25 May 2025.

According to Alimi, the new directive by the governor has relaxed the 6 pm to 6 am curfew that was previously in place.

“Following near total return to peace in the warring communities of Ifon-Ilobu- Erin Osun, it gladdens my heart, as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State, to direct that the hitherto 6 pm-6 am curfew will now be between 9 pm to 5 am of the following day. This is with effect from tomorrow, Sunday, 25th May, 2025.

“I commend the three towns and other stakeholders for the peace and harmony currently taking shape. I urge you to please keep it up.

“However, I hereby direct that a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, DSS, and Civil Defence, should accordingly continue to keep a 24-hour surveillance in the three communities.

He added, “Finally, I am using this medium to wish our dear Muslim and non-Muslim brothers and sisters in the three towns of Ifon Ilobu and Erin Osun, as well as Osun State in general, a happy Eid El Kabir festival in advance.”

