Idjerhe Kingdom in Delta demands relocation of herdsmen

File photo of a herder and his cattle

By Emma Amaize

The Idjerhe Kingdom in Delta State’s Ethiope West Local Government Area has demanded that herdsmen leave the area, claiming they were attacking and killing farmers without cause.

The call was made today by Uzzi Obriki, the crown Otota (Iyasere) of the Idjerhe kingdom, who claimed that the Fulani herders’ unlawful actions had made it practically impossible for the people to live in harmony with them.

His words: “In light of these tragic events, we call upon the Delta State Government, the National Assembly, and the Federal Government to urgently intervene by providing relief materials and enhancing security, especially along the borders of Idjerhe communities and our neighbors in Edo State.”

“There is an urgent need to relocate all herdsmen from our kingdom, as the Idjerhe people can no longer coexist with them due to their ongoing criminal activities.

“This situation has created an atmosphere of fear and distrust within our community, and we believe that immediate action is required to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of our farmers and residents.

“We implore all relevant authorities to recognize this situation’s gravity and take decisive steps to restore peace, security, and stability in Idjerhe. The livelihoods of our farmers and the well-being of our community.”

Vanguard News