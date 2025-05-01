Ibas salutes Rivers workers, pledges support for welfare

Ibok-Ete Ibas

Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), the Administrator of Rivers, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare and industrial harmony.

Ibas made the remark during a state-wide broadcast in Port Harcourt on Thursday to commemorate the Workers’ Day celebration.

He acknowledged the crucial role of workers in the development of the state and nation.

Ibas expressed gratitude for their dedication, resilience, and patriotism, particularly in the face of challenges.

The administrator highlighted several initiatives aimed at improving workers’ welfare, which included prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

He also mentioned the resolution of salary disputes, and implementation of a minimum wage for all government employees and those of the local government.

Ibas disclosed plans to review the contributory pension scheme to address concerns and funding gaps.

He announced the launching of an upcoming two weeks leadership training programme to be organised for civil servants to enhance capacity and professionalism.

Ibas assured workers that their welfare remained a top priority for the administration.

He emphasised the importance of workers in rebuilding trust and ensuring the smooth functioning of government services and the economy of the state.