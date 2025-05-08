I was attacked, then treated as suspect – UK-based gospel singer Muyiwa Olarewaju recounts

UK-based gospel singer Muyiwa Olarewaju has shared an account of an incident that left him wrongly treated as a suspect after being attacked.

In a video shared on his Twitter account, Muyiwa recounted how, earlier this year, he was nearly robbed around 5:30 a.m. while on his way to work.

Update on what happened…. pic.twitter.com/pRbd4uyo0i — Muyiwa Riversongz OBE (@officialmuyiwa) May 7, 2025

A young white man allegedly attempted to break into his car and smashed the window.

“I told the police where the cameras were in that area,” he said, “the fact that the guy had smashed up my window, and the worrying and all that it caused.”

After escaping the attacker and making it safely to work, Muyiwa contacted the police to report the incident, expecting justice. However, the situation took an unexpected turn.

“Immediately after the police got in touch with me, the next thing was they now began an investigation where I was now the suspect,” he said. “Yes, I was now the suspect.”

Despite being the victim, the Muyiwa Olarewaju said he was called in for questioning and had to hire a lawyer to defend himself.

“The police never found the young man who they saw on camera, but I was being investigated for affray,” he revealed.

The investigation dragged on for three months before the case was eventually dropped due to lack of evidence.

