I reply ‘shameless opposition’ with performance – Gov Otti

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has declared that he will reply to the “shameless opposition” critical of his administration “with performance.”

He revealed that despite spending more money than he did, his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu, could not deliver the Port Harcourt Road.

The Governor made the declaration while addressing Aba residents who organized a thanksgiving carnival tagged ‘Promise Kept Carnival’ at Umuagbai Secondary School premises, Aba, in celebration of the Governor for reconstructing and completing Port Harcourt Road, abandoned for over 30 years.

Gov. Otti explained that instead of getting distracted by “noisy attacks by the shameless opposition,” he felt it was better to reply with evidence of performance.

The Governor recalled his efforts in fixing the Port Harcourt Road against unnecessary attacks by the opposition, which could not fix the road when it was in power.

Governor Otti revealed the amount of money spent by the immediate past administration under Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on the reconstruction of Port Harcourt road.

He further said it was regrettable that despite spending more money than he did, the previous administration was unable to deliver the project that his administration had completed in less than two years.

Otti said: “But we have always ignored them. And we have continued to ignore them. We respond with performance. But there is a response I want to give.

“So, listen to the response. In 2017, they awarded this Port Harcourt Road. The amount at that time was N9.8 Billion. And they paid out the entire money. But the road was not done.

‘So, when in 2025, the road cost N36.5 billion, they started making noise. So, since you people understand mathematics, the average exchange rate in 2017 was N333 to a dollar. Now, if you apply that, the N9.8 Billion was actually USD29 million (equivalent).

“In 2025, at the average exchange rate of N1,600, N36.5 Billion is actually USD22.8 Million equivalent. So, let us do the maths.

“USD29 Million and USD22 Million, which one is higher? However, the real issue is that in 2017, USD 29 million was spent, and no road was made. In 2025, USD22 Million was spent and a standard Road is done and delivered for use,” Gov. Otti explained.

Otti appreciated Aba residents for the warm reception they organized for him and for their sustained support from 2015 when he contested the governorship election for the first time.

The Governor hinted that his administration had procured 20 electric buses, which would be rolled out in two months.

Otti, who said the 20 electric cars would be for the first instance, explained that already his administration is building bus terminals in Aba and Umuahia.

“In the next two months, not more than two months, our transport system will start working. So, if you go around, you will see the bus terminals we are building.

“We have paid for the 20 electric buses. So, they are bringing the buses to carry you and me, and the buses will be beautiful.

“You know the kind of buses you see abroad. That is the kind of buses you will see in Abia. The only difference is that these buses will not use petrol. It will not use diesel. It will not use gasoline. They will be electric buses”.

The Governor used the opportunity to reward a commercial tricycle driver in Aba who recently returned N2.4 million naira, which a passenger inside his ‘keke had forgotten.’

Otti, who announced a reward of N1.4 million for the tricycle driver, commended him for being honest.

In their goodwill messages, Senator Darlington Nwokocha and Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa saluted Governor Alex Otti and his giant strides in Aba and Abia State in general. They said that Governor Otti’s feats so far are testaments to focused leadership in the State.

Speaking on behalf of the Aba business community and the Aba Landlord’s Association, Chief David Ogba Onuoha, Chief Leo Nnodi Okoye, Chief Alphonsus Odigbo and the Chairman of the occasion, Ide John Udeagba, said that they decided to put the event together to show appreciation to the Governor. He emphasized that though he has done great things in Aba, Port Harcourt Road is top among others.

They described the event as not just a celebration of restoration but a vote of confidence in the Governor, adding that with his achievements, he has already completed political campaigns for his re-election.

Earlier, the carnival convener, Chief Onyeka Ernest Udeajah, praised and thanked the Governor for his giant developmental strides. He said that what Aba is witnessing is evidence of God’s goodness.

Chief Udeajah said that Port Harcourt Road stands tall in the governor’s achievements and described the event as the emergence of a new day and a new season, affirming that, indeed, help is here for the Abia people.

The State Chairman of Cooperative Motor Union, Mr. Chukwuma Azodo, described the Port Harcourt Road project as legendary, adding that in less than two years in office, Governor Otti has done a lot, including fixing many roads for the people and making the driving experience easy and seamless.

The carnival featured music displays from many Aba-born artists while many dignitaries graced the carnival.

Vanguard News