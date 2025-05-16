I love that I’m curvy – Tems

Grammy-winning Nigerian R&B sensation Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has opened up about what she cherishes most about being a black woman.
In a recent conversation with Cocoa Butter during a visit to Atlanta, Georgia, the Love Me Jeje singer shared her thoughts on identity and self-expression.
“My favourite thing about being a black woman? I love being curvy. I love that I have a little booty, you know what I’m saying?” she said with a smile.
The Oscar-nominated artiste also spoke about her approach to fashion, citing cultural pride and individuality as key influences.
“I’m definitely into details. I’m definitely into the bling. I think Nigerians are very extravagant in everything and I’m very into that. But I always put my own spin and I’m not afraid to be who I am,” she added.
Tems continues to rise as a global icon, not only for her music but also for her unapologetic authenticity and celebration of black womanhood.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.