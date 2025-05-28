I introduced EBOCAB to checkmate crime, harassment – Governor Nwifuru

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI- GOVERNOR Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has launched a digitally enabled cab system to checkmate kidnapping, robbery and harassment allegedly carried out by some motorcyclists and tricyclists in the state.

He said the essence of the EBOCAB is to render a comfortable and regulated taxi service to the people of the state.

The fleet is made up of 60 brand new pick-up vans and 30 units of Sports Utility Vehicles to serve air travellers using the state’s airport.

Speaking at the formal launch of the Ebonyi Cab Service EBOCAB, at the Corporate Headquarters, Ogoja Road by Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki. Governor Nwifuru explained that the establishment of the EBOCAB is informed by the touting, harassment, and theft of commuters by some tricycle riders at the Ebonyi State International Market.

Governor Nwifuru explained he had to establish the EBOCAB to provide smart and cost-effective transport alternatives to the people.

“The cab service uses a telecommunication network to connect users to drivers within the metropolis in less than Five Minutes” the Governor said.

The General Manager, EBOCAB, Henry Okemiri, called on the people to download the mobile app, “EBOCAB” a requisite for the services.