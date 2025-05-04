I feel great combining acting and music – Ruggedman

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Nigerian rapper Ruggedman has shared his excitement about venturing into acting, combining his music career with his passion for film. In a recent interview with Potpourri, the rapper revealed that acting has always been a part of his creative journey, long before he became a household name in music.

“I feel great combining acting and music. Even before I became Ruggedman the artist, I had acted as extras (waka pass) in two movies by the late Francis Agu in the late 1990s. That’s why I call myself a veteran waka passer, ” Ruggedman said, reflecting on his early involvement in Nollywood.

The rapper recalled his first audition in Akoka, Yaba, where he joined other aspiring actors like Tony Umez, Jamai Joseph, and Clem Ohameze. “I am a serious movie lover and being a creative, I watch them differently. I watch for professionalism, mistakes, and knowledge because I have always dreamt of producing my own movies/TV series,” he added.

Ruggedman’s acting journey includes appearances in films like Jim Iyke’s Bad Comments, Toyin Abraham’s Ghost and the Tout Too, and Nora Awolowo’s Red Circle. In these films, he showcased his versatility with memorable roles, such as playing a police officer named “Robo Cop” and a tout named “Super Glue.”

Having worked with industry greats like Mercy Johnson, Odunlade Adekola, and Jim Iyke, Ruggedman believes these experiences have shaped him both as an artist and as a critic. “I am a big critic of creatives, but believe me when I say I have learnt a lot from watching these great minds at work,” he said.

With his sights set on producing his own films, Ruggedman is gearing up to bring two movie scripts and a TV series to life. “My Michael Stephens Experiment EP is still out on all music platforms for you all to stream, but I have two movie scripts and a TV series that I intend to produce and I am more than excited to bring them to life for your enjoyment,” he concluded.