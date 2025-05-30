I didn’t embarrass Senator Musa during plenary – Akpabio

Godswill Akpabio

By John Alechenu, Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has debunked reports suggesting that he ridiculed Senator Sani Musa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, during a recent plenary session.

In a statement titled “Clarification on Misleading Reports Regarding Senate Proceedings,” issued in Abuja on Friday, Akpabio described the reports—particularly those circulating on social media and online platforms such as Linda Ikeji’s Blog—as false and misleading.

“My attention has been drawn to reports circulating across social media platforms and online blogs which falsely suggest that Senator Sani Musa was ‘rubbished’ during a recent Senate plenary for allegedly failing to define the word ‘harmonized,’” Akpabio said.

He emphasized that no such incident occurred during the session and clarified the sequence of events. According to him, when Senator Musa was called upon to speak, Senator Abdul Ningi raised a point of order, which, by Senate rules, required immediate procedural attention. This, he said, was handled in accordance with established legislative protocol, and the session continued without any breach of decorum.

Akpabio further commended Senator Musa’s leadership, particularly his role as Chairman of the Conference Committee that successfully harmonized the Tax Reform Bills — a legislative feat widely praised by both chambers and stakeholders.

“The Nigerian Senate operates on the principles of respect, order, and integrity,” he said, urging media outlets to prioritize accuracy and responsibility in their coverage of National Assembly proceedings.

“While public engagement is welcome, it is essential that commentary, especially from influential media platforms, is grounded in fact — not sensationalism,” Akpabio added.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to upholding the dignity and decorum of the Senate and called for continued respect for its members.