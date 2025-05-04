Huthi rebels pledge fresh strikes on Israel airports

Huthi rebels who struck near Israel’s main airport, leading several international airlines to suspend flights there, promised Sunday fresh missile strikes on the country’s airports.
Yemen’s armed forces “will target the (Israeli) airports, particularly the one in Lod, called Ben Gurion,” near Tel Aviv, said a statement from the group’s military spokesperson Yayha Saree, calling on airlines to cancel flights there.
