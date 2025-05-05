How we’re revolutionizing digital revenue generation for artists – TMY’s Ajayi Solomon 

Tree Money Yard Empire (TMY Empire), a leading digital media powerhouse, has launched TMY Paysta, a cutting-edge digital distributor and publisher platform designed to optimize revenue streams for artists and content creators.

According to Ajayi Solomon, the visionary CEO of TMY Empire, TMY Paysta is poised to revolutionize the way artists and content creators under the TMY Empire umbrella generate digital revenue.

“TMY Paysta is a testament to our commitment to digital innovation,” Solomon asserted.

“We believe in empowering our artists and content creators, and TMY Paysta is a crucial tool to achieve that. By leveraging our expertise, we aim to explore new revenue generation avenues and maximize earnings for our talents.”

With a decade-long experience in the digital media landscape, TMY Paysta is strategically positioned to effectively collect and manage digital sales revenue on behalf of TMY Empire’s roster of talented individuals. The company’s roster includes promising talents such as Skiibii, Teri Apala, and Ghanaian artist Ay Poyoo, who released his debut album under the Tree Money Yard Record label.

TMY Empire’s core philosophy revolves around digital innovation, and the company houses a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries, each contributing to the ever-evolving digital media landscape. Solomon emphasized that its dedication to providing state-of-the-art technology for content publishing and distribution underscores its position as a pioneer in the industry.

TMY Paysta is set to revolutionize the way artists and content creators generate digital revenue. By leveraging TMY Empire’s expertise and technology, artists and content creators can now focus on creating high-quality content while TMY Paysta handles the complexities of digital revenue collection and management.

As the firm continues to innovate and push the boundaries of digital media, the launch of TMY Paysta marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey. With its commitment to empowering artists and content creators, TMY Empire is poised to remain a leader in the digital media landscape for years to come.