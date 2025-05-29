How past presidents postponed doomsday – APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Thursday hailed President Bola Tinubu’s developmental trajectory in the last two years of his administration, saying while his predecessors avoided tackling complex challenges, thereby postponing the doomsday, the President has confronted all challenges without hesitation.

At a midterm review of the President’s performance in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, said the President has steered the ship of state commendably and that his milestones are unstoppable and irreversible.

He said, “We make bold to say that our vehicle of state, under the able, capable, safe and steady hands of our Executive Driver, Leader, and President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is on the move.

“Unstoppably and irreversibly – milestone after milestone – on a steady course on the road to our long-desired destination – a place of peace, security and enduring prosperity.

“Our Leader, Mr President, is not the first President of our dear country. But he is the first to break with what had become a stagnating culture of presidential inertia – ‘kick the can down the road for the next President’ – style of leadership and governance”.

Stop-gap President

Speaking on the challenges the APC administration has faced since it assumed office in 2015, Morka said the nation was drifting dangerously and was on the precipice before President Muhammadu Buhari was elected.

According to him, Buhari was a stop-gap president who did everything to prevent the nation from sinking. He added that Tinubu is now stabilising the country and that the seeds of current reforms are already bearing fruit.

Morka said, “Today is like I said, a day to really take in the progress we are making. It is not a day to get political or to reflect, you know, that far back. Because you cannot talk about Buhari without talking about the circumstances that Buhari himself stepped into and had to manage. I am the one saying this, and I am not saying this on behalf of the party. In my understanding, Buhari was a stop-gap president.

He came in to simply hold still a country that was already flipping off the key, flipping off the precipice. The country was, you see, look, all of the fallacies of the PDP is that the economy did better under their watch. It didn’t. The economy we ran was phantom. An economy where contracts were awarded, and security votes were given.

“We saw what happened when Buhari took over with Dasuki’s ONSA, where billions of dollars meant to fight terror were simply shared with everybody. It is merely a question to them. What happened to all the money voted for power, the whole power sector reform? Again, shared out.

“In two years of this administration, we made clear that this President has enacted a vision and proclaimed a mission to tackle problems that were created generationally in our country. All of the difficulties we speak about Today didn’t drop from the sky. They were long in coming.

“As I said, all the presidents who came before this President preferred to simply postpone the doomsday. Because we didn’t just wake up in the last two years to realize that fuel subsidy was a destructive device in our country, we didn’t.

“We have always known that, and as a matter of fact, there is no president who has come in the last 15, 20 years who didn’t, in fact, remove fuel subsidy. Because when you think back, fuel was not at the point that President Tinubu met it back in 1999. It wasn’t. The way they did it was far, far lower. It was cheaper to buy fuel in 1999 in terms of the local economy than it was at the time that the hurricane hit this country.

“So it means that other presidents were, in fact, taking out subsidy, you know, gradually. But let me tell you the difference between this President and the rest of them. Other presidents who intervened in the fuel subsidy regime did so to save a bit of money and to free up some money to get their job done.

“They didn’t do it because they were interested in solving structural problems that beset our economy. They didn’t do that. They simply needed to.

“At the All Progressives Congress APC, when we say that President Bola Tinubu is the President of progress and has set Nigeria on a road less traveled, we do not mean that this journey, of inter-generational significance, is without delays or bumps along the way.

“It does not mean that our travel plan and road map is set on an immutable course. It does not even mean that the vehicle in which we are traveling is set on cruise control.

“It means that our vehicle is set on a specific and determined course of travel – on a road that puts distance between where we are coming from and where we are going as a country and as a people.

“It is a road filled with renewed hope of infinite possibilities. A road that leads to our long desired destination, a place of more peace, more safety and security and a place of improved and enduring prosperity”, Morka added.

Confidence vote on VP

Also, the Northeast chapter of the party has passed a vote of confidence on Vice President Kashim Shettima, praising President Tinubu for his cordial relationship with the region and also the appointment of Malam Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser NSA.

National Vice Chairman, Northeast, of the APC, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, spoke on behalf of some of the stakeholders when they presented two Adamawa state youths who, for the past 14 days, have been riding bicycles from Yola to Abuja in commemoration of the President’s anniversary.

He said the ride also reflects the President’s remarkable achievements in security, adding that there was a time when it was challenging to come to Abuja from Yola by road.

“Governance is not done on social media or the pages of newspapers. So, we cannot glorify rumors of any planned substitution of the vice president. The president has done a lot for our area by giving us the vice president, the NSA, and others.

“Mr President saw a lot of merits in picking his vice and we are grateful for that and we reaffirm our confidence in the vice president”, Salihu said.

