How Gov Idris transformed Kebbi in 2 years — Govt

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi State

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Kebbi State government has expressed delight in the progress and transformation witnessed in the state over the past two years under Governor Nasir Idris, describing the shift from stagnation to progress as remarkable.In a statement, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed, said the former schoolteacher-turned-political trailblazer has shattered long-standing perceptions of what’s possible in a state once considered jinxed by years of stagnation and underdevelopment.

He said, “In an unprecedented turn of events—and to the chagrin of political opponents—Kebbi State has experienced a remarkable political phenomenon: a sitting governor has delivered such a commendable performance that he has virtually secured a second term just two years into his first four-year tenure. This achievement not only sets a record in Kebbi but also signifies a transformative moment in Nigerian politics, demonstrating how effective leadership can catalyze rapid development and inspire public trust.

“Governor Nasir Idris’s tenure marks a significant departure from the past, when the state was hampered by inadequate infrastructure. His impact began to be felt just months into his administration, as he initiated a renaissance in Kebbi—a state long regarded as lagging behind its peers. His ability to transform a state previously marred by neglect and stagnation is nothing short of phenomenal. The depth of his commitment to revitalizing Kebbi has silenced skepticism among residents regarding his leadership capabilities.

“The people of Kebbi have observed firsthand the stark changes in their surroundings: roads that had long been neglected have now been reconstructed or are undergoing repairs, and solar-powered street lights illuminate areas once cloaked in darkness. His leadership has effectively silenced doubters who believed that a teacher could not bring about meaningful change in a state burdened by years of underdevelopment. The transition from apathy to progress stands as a remarkable testament to his vision and resolve.

“The last two years have been transformative for the people of Kebbi, who can finally see the fruits of their votes for new leadership. Historically plagued by a leadership deficit, Kebbi had long suffered from underdevelopment, leading some to surmise that the state was cursed—or, more bluntly, jinxed. Dr. Idris’s administration has dispelled such notions, proving that real change is achievable with the right leadership in place.

“Dr. Idris has not only completed long-abandoned projects but has also made significant strides in developing all parts of the state, thereby spreading the dividends of democracy to every citizen. Notably, the governor has prioritized the construction of township roads in key areas such as the state capital, Yauri, and Argungu, with plans to extend these efforts to Zuru.

“His administration has taken on the formidable challenge of completing the Koko/Dabai Road—a project stalled under previous leadership—which is vital to the economic well-being not only of the Zuru Emirate but also of the entire state and the nation at large. With a pledge to expedite its completion, this 87-kilometer road is crucial for unlocking the economic potential of local governments in the emirate, providing essential connectivity for its fertile agricultural landscape.

“Dr. Idris’s administration has also introduced significant educational reforms aimed at enhancing the quality of teaching and learning across the state.

“By constructing more schools, increasing funding, implementing innovative teaching methods, and employing 2,000 qualified teachers, he has made education more accessible and meaningful for Kebbi’s youth. His initiative to construct four mega primary schools across the state, in collaboration with local communities to support vocational training, is geared toward empowering young individuals with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.

These educational advancements reflect his broader commitment to sustainable development, ensuring Kebbi can compete with other states in the long run.

“As we begin documenting his achievements two years into office, it is clear that Governor Nasir Idris has proven himself as a leader capable of addressing the fundamental needs of his people.

“His administration stands as a beacon of hope for Kebbi State, demonstrating that with dedication, hard work, and vision, substantial progress is possible—even in the face of historical challenges. The achievements of Dr. Idris not only restore the faith of Kebbi’s residents in their government but also provide a roadmap for other states striving for development across Nigeria.

“These transformations—and a leadership buoyed by uncommon commitment—are poised to secure him a second term, based purely on the people’s satisfaction and support.”