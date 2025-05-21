How foreigner opened account for 6-week bachelor’s degree programmes —ICPC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA —The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, has revealed that the commission uncovered an account opened by a foreigner to facilitate payments from Nigerians seeking fraudulent six-week bachelor’s degrees abroad.

The discovery, made within weeks of investigation, highlights the growing issue of transnational corruption and illicit financial flows targeting Nigerian citizens.

Aliyu disclosed this during a stakeholders’ advocacy event on asset tracing, recovery, and management organized by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI) in Abuja.

The event, supported by the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), brought together key stakeholders from anti-corruption institutions, law enforcement, the judiciary, civil society, and international development partners.

In his address, the ICPC Chairman stated: “Within some weeks, we were able to discover that a foreigner opened an account in Nigeria while Nigerian students are paying money into the account in order to obtain that six-week degree. And we were able to track the account. We obtained a civil forfeiture order.”

“We have been trying to put in much effort to ensure that the culprits are brought to book, most especially those that are beyond our shores.”

Dr. Aliyu emphasized the need for synergy among corruption-fighting agencies to ensure perpetrators, especially those operating beyond Nigeria’s borders, are brought to justice.

He also highlighted Africa’s historical struggles with illicit financial losses, drawing parallels from the era of slavery to modern-day corruption.

“We have been making efforts to see how we can come together in order to ensure that we recover assets beyond the African region. Because, as we know, Africa has been a victim of this issue of illicit financial loss. And also, if you could recall, we remember that since the time of slavery, Africa has been losing a lot of resources,” he said.

He further challenged the narrative that blames African nations for corruption.

“We know where these properties are going, but they keep on telling us that you have a challenge of corruption. But the issue is the victim is being blamed. We are victims of corruption, but they keep on blaming us. That is why at the regional level, we are now trying to see how we can work together to ensure that we recover, trace, recover and repatriate the property back to our own continent,” he explained.

In his opening remarks, CeFTPI Executive Director, Umar Yakubu, stressed the importance of the event in fostering collaborative pathways for asset recovery, strengthening accountability, and launching innovative mechanisms to support transparency and citizen engagement.