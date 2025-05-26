Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia deports Sheikh Gumi

By Kemi Balogun

Renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has been deported from Saudi Arabia after being denied entry into Medina, effectively barring him from participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

Sheikh Gumi, a Kaduna-based cleric known for his controversial views on national and international issues, confirmed the development in a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Monday.

“Due to some reasons related to my views on world politics, the authorities in Saudi Arabia do not want me to be present at Hajj even though they have granted me a visa,” Gumi wrote.

The cleric, who was part of a delegation of religious scholars sponsored by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), arrived at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina on Saturday night via Umza Air.

However, upon arrival, Saudi immigration officials reportedly stopped him at the airport and denied him entry into the city, before placing him on a return flight to Nigeria.

Sheikh Gumi added in a statement on his page said that the Nigerian authorities have shown concern and have promised to engage Saudi officials to seek clarification and resolution.

“I am grateful to the authorities in Nigeria who have pledged to engage with the Saudi authorities on this matter,” he said.

A source within NAHCON, who requested anonymity, confirmed the incident, noting that the Commission was surprised by the Saudi decision, especially since all members of the delegation had received valid visas and had met the standard requirements for Hajj participation.

Although no official reason has been provided by Saudi Arabia for the deportation, observers believe the action may be connected to Sheikh Gumi’s outspoken political and religious views, which may be at variance with the kingdom’s policies. Gumi has in recent years played a prominent role in dialogue initiatives with armed groups in Nigeria’s northern region and has often voiced criticism of Western and Middle Eastern political interventions.

The incident has sparked discussions among religious communities and the wider public, with many questioning the implications of political ideology on religious observance.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement from the Saudi embassy or the Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the development.

Sheikh Gumi has since resumed his public preaching and teaching engagements in the country..