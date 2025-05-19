Hajj 2025: Lagos pilgrims in Madinah hits 1,288

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The number of Lagos State pilgrims airlifted to Madinah, Saudi Arabia, has reached 1,288 following the safe arrival of the fourth batch of 226 pilgrims on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Taofeek Lawal, the Public Affairs Officer of the Muslims Pilgrims Board, disclosed that the fourth flight, FLYNAS Airbus XY8420, departed Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday at 4:56 PM. The flight carried 121 male and 105 female pilgrims from Lagos.

Additionally, 136 Osun State pilgrims (66 males and 70 females) were aboard the same flight, alongside 14 officials of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), making a total of 362 passengers. The plane landed safely at Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Madinah, on Sunday at 1:38 AM Saudi Arabian time.

Among the Lagos State Government officials onboard were: Dr. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe – Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters and Chairman of the 2025 Hajj Central Working Committee (CWC)

Prof. Kabir Paramole – Chairman, Da’wah and Sensitization Sub-Committee

Dr. (Mrs.) Faosat Dabiri – Chairman, Medical Sub-Committee

Yusuf Ara – Chairman, Bags and Luggage Sub-Committee

The pilgrims have been successfully accommodated in their hotels by NAHCON officials. They are scheduled to proceed for Ziyarah (visitation to historical sites in Madinah) on Monday, immediately after Solat Subuh (Fajr prayer).