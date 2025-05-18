Hajj 2025: FCT contingent visits Holy Sites in Madina

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The first batch of the 2025 intending pilgrims from the Federal Capital Territory FCT for this year’s Hajj who arrived Madina on Saturday, have paid visits to the famous and historical religious sites within the vicinity of the City.

According to the Chief Information Officer of the FCT Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Ahmad Saleh, the historical and religious sites visited include the famous Mount Uhud and its environs in the outskirts of the City, where the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) fought the famous Battle of Uhud against unbelievers from Mecca in the second year after Hijra.

“Other sites visited included the famous Qubah Masjid (Mosque) in Qubah, a strategic area, also in the outskirts of the City and finally, the Baqiy Cemetery (the City’s old burial ground) where hundreds of the Prophet’s companions, family members and other followers who died in the City, were buried there. The famous Cemetery is still in perpetual use for over 1440 years now.

“During the visits, the Board’s officials and the Ulama, took the intending pilgrims round the famous places and showed them the significance of such places in the historical development of Islam, especially after the Prophet Muhammad’s famous and glorious Migration from Mecca to Madina in the later years of his Prophethood.

“Other places to visit by the intending pilgrims in due course, include the Prophet’s graveyard and the holy Raudha, both places located within the premises of the Prophet’s Grand Mosque in the City Centre”, said Saleh.

He said intending pilgrims are expected to spend four days in the city of Madina before they move on to Mecca for the holy pilgrimage in June.