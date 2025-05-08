Gunmen kill travellers, burn vehicles in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Gunmen attacked and killed travelers on Thursday along the Okigwe-Owerri road in Imo State.

The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

The attackers also set ablaze no fewer than eight vehicles, including a truck.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, said that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

“The Imo State Police Command, working in synergy with the Military, Department of State Services (DSS), and other sister security agencies, has launched a coordinated manhunt for criminal elements suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN. These armed miscreants attacked unsuspecting commuters along the Okigwe-Owerri Road in the early hours of Thursday, 8th May 2025,” he stated.

According to Okoye, the attackers, operating in three separate groups, blocked the highway between Umunna in Onuimo LGA and parts of Okigwe LGA around 5:00 AM. They shot sporadically, creating panic and chaos, before setting vehicles—including trucks and motorcycles—ablaze.

“Tragically, reports of human casualties have also been confirmed as a result of the ambush,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, reportedly led a joint tactical team comprising the Police, Army, DSS, and other security agencies to the scene. The team provided immediate support to the victims and launched a comprehensive operation to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects responsible for the attack.

Okoye further stated that a “full-scale search and cordon operation is currently underway, with security operatives combing nearby forests and surrounding areas where the suspects are believed to be hiding.”

He assured the public that the operation would continue until all perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.