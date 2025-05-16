Gunmen kill PG, one other in Anambra

FILE IMAGE

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Suspected gunmen have killed two people, including a lawyer who served as the President General of Aguleri Community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The attack occurred between Agulu and Nanka boundary in Anaocha Local Government Area, with the assailants fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, led a team of senior officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and experienced detectives, to the crime scene at Egbebelu Village, Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area.

State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, revealing that one of the victims, a legal practitioner, had earlier secured the bail of an accused person in a pending murder case at High Court II, Ekwulobia.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the victims were attacked while returning from the court session, having been trailed and double-crossed by the assailants,” Ikenga said.

He added that one of the victims survived the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment. The survivor has been debriefed by the police and provided crucial information aiding the ongoing investigation and manhunt.

The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and identified by their families. During the investigation, a red Toyota Camry belonging to one of the victims was found at the crime scene.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and deployed tactical and intelligence teams to track down the perpetrators, assuring that justice will be served.