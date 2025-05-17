Guardiola’s FA Cup final row with Henderson fuelled by time-wasting

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during the English FA Cup final football match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, on May 17, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Pep Guardiola admitted his post-match clash with Dean Henderson was fuelled by frustration at the Crystal Palace goalkeeper’s time-wasting during Manchester City’s shock 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

For just the second time in Guardiola’s managerial career he will end the season without a major trophy after a controversial loss capped a miserable season for his side.

Henderson was fortunate to escape a red card for handling outside the penalty area in the first half before he went on to save a penalty from Omar Marmoush at Wembley.

Guardiola pointedly said “don’t ask me, ask the VAR and the referee” when quizzed on the decision not to send off Henderson for denying Erling Haaland a goal-scoring opportunity with his handball.

But, while he kept his emotions relatively under control over that incident, the City boss let rip at Henderson for his constant time-wasting that played a role in 10 minutes of stoppage-time in the second half.

Guardiola appeared to exchange angry words with Henderson on the pitch after the final whistle and was still frustrated in his post-match press conference.

“Listen, he defended his position, we defended our position. I understand in the last minutes, but since the first or second minutes? He’s British, you know, in the English football, you have to play,” Guardiola said.

“I’m sorry, everyone can do whatever they want. We have to score goals. We didn’t lose because Henderson was time-wasting. But it’s a question of rhythm for the players.

“It’s a game for all the fans. So, when you see Barcelona now, they’re losing and it’s attack, attack. And the other team, attack, attack. The show is beautiful.

“I understand Henderson’s position. I don’t feel it. So, my teams have never tried because I try to play the game like the people deserve to watch. That’s all.”

– ‘It is difficult to come back’ –

On the heated discussion with Guardiola, England ‘keeper Henderson added: “I just went to shake his hand but obviously I think he was disappointed with the time-wasting. I said, ‘You got your 10 minutes you were wanting’. No hard feelings.”

City had nearly 80 percent possession and 23 shots but failed to make it count as they lost a second successive FA Cup final following last season’s defeat against Manchester United.

“We didn’t score, so congratulations Crystal Palace for the victory. They played a good defensive game,” Guardiola said.

“We controlled the transitions apart from the goal. With 11 players in the penalty box for them, we created a lot.

“Every action Palace took time, the goal-kicks, the rhythm, it is difficult to come back. The chances were there but it was difficult to score.

“We were really good in many things. But we didn’t score and that’s why we didn’t win.”

Guardiola confirmed it was not his choice for Marmoush to take the spot-kick over City’s normal taker Haaland.

The Norwegian, who had missed three penalties earlier this season, had the ball in his hands before passing it to Marmoush.

“They decided on the pitch, so I don’t know. I didn’t speak with them,” Guardiola said.

“In that moment it is how you are feeling. They decided Omar would take it. Henderson made a good save.”