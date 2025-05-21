Group urges NDDC to prioritize devt, warns against undermining peace efforts in Bayelsa

By Adesina Wahab

A group known as the Forum of Repentant Cultists for Peace in Bayelsa (FRCPB) has expressed concern over the recent rise in cult-related violence in the state.

The group has called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to stay focused on its developmental mandate and avoid actions that could be perceived as encouraging activities that disrupt peace in the region.

Speaking after a meeting held in Yenagoa, the group, led by Pereowei Odums, emphasized the importance of sustaining the relative peace achieved in recent years and cautioned against any developments that could reverse the gains made.

“We convened to review the current security situation and identify contributing factors to the resurgence of cult-related violence in the state,” Odums stated. “We urge all stakeholders, including institutions like the NDDC, to channel their efforts and resources toward initiatives that foster peace and development, especially as we approach the 2027 governorship election.”

The group, composed of former cult members who accepted amnesty during the administration of former Governor Seriake Dickson, reiterated their commitment to discouraging violence and supporting peace-building efforts. They appealed to community leaders and parents to caution youths against involvement in cultism.

The FRCPB also expressed concern over reports of extravagant spending on non-essential activities, particularly referencing the planned celebration of the NDDC’s 25th anniversary. The group urged a redirection of such funds to projects that would have a meaningful impact on the people of the Niger Delta.

“It is important that public funds are used judiciously to improve infrastructure, education, health, and job creation in the region,” the group stated. “We believe the NDDC can do more to address the real needs of our communities.”

The group concluded by calling on President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the NDDC remains committed to its foundational objectives of promoting sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life in the Niger Delta.