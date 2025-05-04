Group says Natasha’s ‘plot’ against Akpabio exposed, aborted

Natasha

By Gabriel Ewepu

A group called Annang Union Foundation, yesterday, asserted that the alleged plot by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the President of the Senate, Senator God’swill Akpabio has been exposed and aborted.

In a statement signed by President, Annang Union Foundation, Adede (Engr) Nsikak Affia, and Secretary-General, Adede Adaha Etuk, respectively, described the revelations allegedly made by Dr Sandra Duru (Prof Mgbeke) as many alleged lies, mudslinging and coordinated falsehoods and tactics by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio.

The statement read in part: “We watched with disdain the revelation by Dr Sandra Duru (Prof Mgbeke) of the many lies, mudslinging and coordinated falsehoods and tactics by the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to tar the image of our respected, distinguished leader and Senate President of the 10th National Assembly, Chief (Dr) Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON.

“We are also shocked according to Prof Mgbeke ‘s report that the purpose of all the lies, insults, name-callings, false accusations and fake media trial, was to derail and truncate the unique government of our dear President, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, calling it a ‘Yoruba Government’.

“We condemn in its entirety, the labelling of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a ‘Yoruba Government’ and call on all patriotic sons and daughters of Nigeria to flay such categorisation.

“The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration came to power through the collective and majority votes of Nigerians across tribes, religion and cultures and it is therefore very wrong and treasonable to be labelled a ‘Yoruba Government’.

“We view this statement as inciting, unpatriotic, insulting, repulsive, disgusting and intensely distasteful. We appeal to the Federal Government to take appropriate steps to call suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and her cohorts to order.

“We state here without any fear of contradiction that throughout the reign of President Muhammadu Buhari, no Nigerian of any tribe called it a ‘Fulani Government’. And no group, tribe and entity tried or worked to stop it from having a second term. It is a natural law that, “what is good for the goose, is good for the gander.”

“Therefore, the actions, inactions and statements credited to the suspended Senator Natasha- Akpoti-Uduaghan on the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a direct invitation to chaos, disunity and war, which invariably may precipitate our collective doom.

“We frown vehemently on suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s efforts to ridicule our National Assembly, even the country, in the international space. We submit that suspended Senator Natasha’s action is condemnable, unethical, unwarranted, unwholesome, preposterous, nauseating, rash and repugnant

“We commend Prof Mgbeke for her patriotism, truthfulness. courage, concern for our nation’s future and sheer audacity and revolutionary stance. She has proven that the period of darkness over light is ephemeral.

Meanwhile, the group passed a vote of We pass a vote of confidence on Akpabio who doubles as the Grand Patron and Leader of the group based on his “coming out strong and undaunted even in the face of such intimidation and tempest.

“We commend our Grand Patron, Chief (Dr) Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, for showing leadership, being a man of peace and honour, that he is, in this matter and exhibiting maturity while it lasted. But we dare say, these inherent qualities in him have made him vulnerable in the hands of every Tom, Dick and Natasha.

“We warn that people should not capitalize on the Senate President’s simplicity and compassionate disposition to tar and or malign our revered Leader, Chief (Dr) Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON. Like our people used to say: “Jak akpatre ntang unen ature ke edong” translated as: “let the last feather of the hen stops at the knees.” Enough is Enough!”

The group also warned that, “Any further distraction from any individual, groups or quarters would be faced with stiffed opposition. This is not the first Senate President and will not be the last.

“We call on all well-meaning indigenes of this country to rally round and ensure that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government delivers on its mandate and serve its tenure till 2031.”