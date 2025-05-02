Group carpets Okpebholo over demolition of NBM secretariat in Benin

A group, South-South Professionals & Transparency Initiative (SSPTI), has berated Governor Monday Okpebholo, of Edo state, over the demolition of the multi-purpose Secretariat complex built at an estimated N1.2B belonging to the Neo-Black Movement (NBM) of Africa in Benin over alleged war against criminal elements in the state.

The body who took a swipe at the action of Governor Okpebholo, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr. Ugochukwu Alozie, described the decision as vindictive and outrageous, considering the fact that there was nothing incriminating or illegal that had been reported or said to have been associated with the very building.

SSPTI has therefore called on the members of the Neo-Black Movement (NBM) of Africa, to explore all available legal means in seeking compensation from the Edo state government for the fragrant display of abusive power of authority by Governor Okpebholo, noting that through a court of competent jurisdiction the body can be sure of getting justice that would compel the government to pay for this senseless act.

It would be recalled that Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday morning led his team to destroy some perceived hideout of criminals in the state, including a place the military had rescued some kidnaped victims who were held against their wish to learn internet frauds and other crimes.

It was in the process that the Governor led his team and security operatives to the NBM Multi purpose national Secretariat located at Oba Ewuare ll cultural center No 7 Arena way Amagba, in the heart of Benin city and ordered demolition of the structure based on an unfounded and imaginary explanation that it was being used as criminals hideout.

The NBM multi-purpose national Secretariat, estimated to have cost over N1.5B, made up of a state-of-heart 2,000 capacity hall used as an event center,a skill acquisition center to help train and prepare the youths to be self reliant and self employed, in addition to 20 tastefully furnished room accommodation for hospitality purpose, with a standard indoor swimming pool, a relaxation lounge, 250 KVA generator and other indoor appliances.

According to SSPTI statement; “We have taken out time to investigate the remote cause of the Governor’s action and we have come to the realization that Governor Okpebholo did what he did to settle score with prominent members of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) who are perceived to be members of the NBM of Africa”.

“Obviously, there is no smoke without fire in this singular action of the state Governor and it’s all about politics and the desire to weaken the opposition in Edo state ahead of his second term bidding”.

“Our grouse to the action of the Governor is that he failed to take the battle to the individual houses of these perceived political opponents but rather preferred to unleash the act of oppression against a collective body who have done him no harm or disturbed his government in any way”.

“We even have it on good authority that the members of NBM of Africa, recently carried out some Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) in 12 secondary and primary schools in Edo state, where they donated furnitures, writing materials, school desks and chairs to selected government schools to assist the poor pupils and students to settle into serious academic sessions, as part of an effort to giving back to the society”.

“This is the same set of people the Governor decided to demolish their buildings all because he wanted to get even with some perceived political opponents in the state”.

“Consequently, we want the members of NBM of Africa, to proceed to court so as to get justice over Governor Monday Okpebholo high handedness and arbitrarily use of power to oppress a group whose members have proven to be responsible and cultured in the society”, SSPTI concluded.