Grand Theft Auto VI release postponed to May 2026

(FILES) This illustration photo created in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023, shows Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer played on computer screens. The much-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI, the latest installment of the popular video game series, has been postponed by several months to May 2026, its publisher said on May 2, 2025. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

The much-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI, the latest instalment of the popular video game series, has been postponed by several months to May 2026, its publisher said Friday.

The game was originally due to be released later this year, with trailers having shown that it would be set in Miami-like Vice City and would feature a playable female protagonist for the first time.

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected,” Rockstar Games said in a statement.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception,” it said.

“We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”