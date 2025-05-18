Gov Yusuf suspends aide over inflammatory remarks

Gov Abba Yusuf

…Warns Appointees Against Unauthorized Comments

By Dapo Akinrefon

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has suspended Ibrahim Rabi’u, a Senior Special Reporter (SSR) attached to the Ministry of Transportation, over unguarded utterances.

The state government also queried the suspended aide for his recent inflammatory comment regarding Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s purported defection.

The suspension, which takes immediate effect, was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the state government cautioned all political appointees against making unauthorized statements, insisting that official comments must receive proper clearance before being made public.

The statement clarified that the state government distanced itself from the claim, describing the remarks made by the suspended aide as personal and without authorization.

“The government cautions all political appointees against unauthorized comments, especially outside their jurisdiction. Any political appointee must get clearance before making public comments on issues that concern the government’s position on matters of public importance or sensitive political decisions,” the statement read.