Gov Sule’s declaration to contest senate position is not true – CPS

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

——–Govr Sule has agreed to contest for the senate position —-DG Bureau

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has repeatedly debunked publications and rumour that he is contesting the senatorial position 2027.

Despite pressure from supporters and political allies the governor has maintained his initial stand not to run for the position of the senate in 2027.

In recent media publications stating that Sule had agreed to run for senate, Sule’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ibrahim Addra on Tuesday said that the governor has not and did not send anybody to declare his intention to contest for the senate position.

“Our attention has been drawn to a Social Media publication stating that the Governor of Nasarawa state, His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A Sule, has declared to run for the position of Senator in 2027 elections.

“This assertion is untrue and definitely does not emanate from Governor Abdullahi Sule.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Engr. Sule has never invited anyone to confirm that he is running or to sale his candidature for senate or any other office for that matter.

“In reality, there have several calls by individuals and groups on the Governor to declare interest and run for the Senate seat for Nasarawa North constituency in 2027.

“In all of the instances, Governor Sule politely but firmly declined such calls maintaining that his attention remains focused on delivering on his covenant with the people of Nasarawa State as their democratically elected Governor.

Addra maintained that Governor Sule remains resolute and committed to his promise of leaving Nasarawa better than he met it.

“While the governor appreciates all the love and endorsements from friends and supporters, it is worth restating that he has never confirmed to anyone that he is running for any office.

“Governor Sule is grateful for the support he enjoys from the citizens of the state. It is pertinent however, to advise his teeming supporters to please assist the governor in delivering on his mandate at this moment.

Meanwhile Alhaji Suleiman Musa Nagogo, Director-General, Nasarawa State Bureau for Pension Administration, disclosed on Monday that Governor Abdullahi Sule has agreed to contest for the senate.

The DG made this known on Monday while speaking to All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Wamba.

The DG Pension Bureau alleged that he was informed by the Governor on his intention to run for the Senate seat come 2027.

“I am in Wamba this Monday morning with a crystal clear message from His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule, to simply introduce a very important subject matter to the people of my own home, Wamba Local Government Area.

“That important message is to inform them that governor Sule is desirous of contesting for the office of Senator of the Federal Republic come 2027,” he stated.

Nagogo explained that following his resolve to contest for the senate seat, Governor Sule has appointed a committee to handle the project across the Nasarawa North senatorial district.

“That committee is still a committee of work in progress because we are yet to reach any reasonable milestone in the process of execution of this project.

“But I consider it imperative that, as the saying goes, charity begins at home. I should be able to take it upon myself to call on my own people of Wamba Local Government and inform them about this project,” he added.

While emphasizing that Wamba is the home of the APC, Nagogo said Wamba is where he expects the people to give their full support to the Governor in his bid to represent the zone at the Red Chamber.

“It is equally my duty to inform my own people way before hand that in terms of capacity, in terms of the wherewithal, in terms of the indepth knowledge and understanding of the politics of this senatorial district, A. A. Sule is second to none,” he said.

The DG Pension Bureau reiterated that Governor Sule has made Wamba his home, adding that there is no any reason why Wamba should allow any other place to take the lead in supporting the Governor to realize his political ambition.

“This is our own project. This is the project of Wamba people,” he added.