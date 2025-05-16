Gov. Otu unveils ‘Traces of Time’ as theme for Carnival Calabar 20th anniversary

The splendour of the Carnival Calabar annual fiesta was on stage at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Thursday night as Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, unveiled “Traces of Time” as the theme for this year’s Carnival.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the renowned carnival that prides itself on being Africa’s biggest street party.

Governor Otu, joined by two former governors of the state, Mr. Donald Duke and Senator Liyel Imoke, leaders of the seven competing bands of the carnival, tourism experts, the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and a host of other dignitaries, cut the twentieth-anniversary cake for the event, which will be held this December in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

In his impassioned address, Governor Otu also paid tribute to the founding visionaries of the Carnival and Annual festival – former Governor Donald Duke, his successors in office, Senator Liyel Imoke, and former Governor Prof. Ben Ayade, who also sustained and grew what started in 2005 before he took up the baton in 2023.

“Carnival Calabar is not just a parade of colors; it is a bold expression of our collective dreams, cultural heritage, and economic ingenuity,” Governor Otu said.

He also urged stakeholders to embrace the festival’s renewed vision.

The governor, who celebrated the unsung heroes of the Carnival—the dancers, band leaders, designers, caterers, tailors, and sanitation workers, described them as the “true custodians of Cross River’s cultural pride and resilience.”

He also highlighted innovations introduced under his administration, including the reintroduction of the Junior Carnival, Night of Kings and Queens, the Ikom Carnival, and the Ogoja Carnival.

“We are not just celebrating a carnival; we are celebrating the soul of our people and the heartbeat of Cross River’s tourism and creative economy,” Otu declared.

He invited all the guests at the theme’s unveiling event, including Diplomats, Heads of Foreign Missions, Captains of Industry, and Fun seekers, to witness the twentieth-anniversary of the carnival in Calabar in December 2025.

Earlier, Sir Gabe Onah, Chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Commission, recalled the bold vision that birthed the carnival at the turn of the millennium and transformed a 12-kilometer stretch into the world’s longest carnival route.

He noted that the festival had evolved from a spectacle to an economic platform, attracting support from AfriExim Bank and Deloitte, among other renowned partners.

“Our young people now dance not just to entertain, but to earn, to express, and to inspire. Carnival Calabar is a living legacy of purpose-driven culture,” Onah said.

Tourism expert and Africa’s cultural ambassador, Ikechi Ukoh, also described the carnival as a rare African tourism product with enduring global appeal.

According to him, Calabar stands out as one of the few Nigerian cities that transcend negative global perceptions.

“When Calabar is mentioned, fear fades and excitement rises,” Ukoh said.

He called for deeper support from the Federal Government and expressed optimism about the participation of icons like Donald Duke, Liyel Imoke, and Senator Gershom Bassey.

“December in Calabar is not a suggestion; it is a destination,” he said.

The UN Resident Representative, Elsie Atafuwa, praised the carnival as a cultural powerhouse aligned with global development goals.

She urged collaboration to promote SDGs, UNESCO heritage status, and youth-focused cultural exchanges.

“Culture is not a luxury. It is power, identity, and peace,” Atafuwa said, adding that Calabar modeled how heritage could drive unity and progress.

Similarly, Obi Asika, Executive Secretary of the National Council for Arts and Culture, highlighted the role of Carnival Calabar in advancing Afrobeats and called it potentially the world’s biggest music event.

He urged investment in storytelling to reclaim Cross River’s place on the global cultural stage and pledged continued support.

Also, Aisha Adamu, Director-General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization, reaffirmed her agency’s commitment to expanding the carnival’s reach to the Caribbean and beyond.

With the theme for this year, “Traces of Time”, the competing bands in the carnival will start preparation immediately for the event in December, which also promises a reflective and electrifying showcase of history, identity, and future aspirations.