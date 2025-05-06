Gov. Namadi reshuffles cabinet

The Jigawa state Governor, Umar Namadi yesterday announced a minor cabinet reshuffle involving three cabinet commissioners.

This was part of the decision arrived during the weekly State Executive Council meeting presided over by the governor.

The state commissioner for Information Sagir Ahmed Musa, who made the development open said the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Ahmed Garba MK had been moved over to the Ministry of Land, taking over from Col. Muhammad Alhassan (Rtd), who was moved to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Ibrahim Garba Hanum Giwa the hitherto the Commissioner for Water Resources now moves over to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development replacing Garba.

No official reason was given for the latest action which took immediate effect, but the information commissioner said the handing/ taking over processes must be completed by May 19 about two weeks from now.

It would be recalled that Garba’s previous ministry, alongside the ministries of Special Duties and the Office of the Political Adviser to the Governor has been the brain behind the ongoing government/civil engagement popularly referred to as Gwamnati da Jama’a’, which entered week 7 over the weekend.

Analysts believed that the reshuffle which took many surprised is part of the many surprises awaiting political office holders as the state government prepares for the second anniversary of the administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Besides the Council also established the White Paper Review Committee to implement the Report of the Committee of the Covid-19 Action Recoveries and Economic Stimulus (J-CARES).

The Review Committee which is headed by the Head of the State Civil Service has membership drawn from some relevant key ministries, departments and agencies such as education, finance, civil society organizations among others is expected to workout the modalities for the implementation of the committees’s report for effective service delivery.