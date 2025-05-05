Gov. Mbah lauds Prof. Nnam on elevation to NIS fellowship, says he made Enugu proud

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State Governor, Barr. Peter Mbah, has congratulated former Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Professor Victor Nnam, on his elevation to the prestigious rank of Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), describing the honour as a source of pride for the entire state.

The commendation was conveyed in a congratulatory letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Victor Udeh, Esq., and made available to journalists.

Governor Mbah praised Prof. Nnam’s professional dedication and accomplishments, noting that the recognition by NIS marks the pinnacle of a distinguished career in public service and academic excellence.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, I convey the heartfelt congratulations and best wishes of the government and good people of Enugu State on your elevation to the prestigious rank of Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors.

“Whilst congratulating you for reaching the apogee of your professional calling, please accept the assurances of His Excellency the Governor’s continued support and admiration,” the letter read.

The Governor’s message adds to a growing list of tributes from leaders and professional bodies across the country, all celebrating Prof. Nnam’s investiture into one of Nigeria’s foremost professional institutions.

Prof. Victor Nnam, a renowned academic and former state commissioner, is a professor of Geoinformatics and Surveying, with decades of impactful service in land administration and spatial science.