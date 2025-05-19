Gov Lawal hails Zamfara lawmaker over empowerment initiatives

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal.

By Bayo Wahab



Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has commended the member representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Amadu, for “delivering dividends of democracy to his constituents.”



Popularly known as Mai Palace, Ahmadu distributed about 100 cars and tractors to members of his constituency at a ceremony at the Government House, Gusau, on Sunday.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the lawmaker had distributed some 100 motorcycles to a cross-section of his constituency earlier in April.

The Governor praised Hon. Kabiru Amadu’s efforts. He urged other politicians and stakeholders to focus on the well-being of their communities, particularly on initiatives that enhance their quality of life.

The Governor said, “I am deeply impressed by the array of initiatives that Hon. Kabiru Amadu is implementing for the benefit of his constituents. This is commendable and deserves encouragement.

“While the state government works on projects to construct and renovate schools, hospitals, and roads, we need a welfare initiative to bolster our efforts. This is exactly what Hon. Mai Palace is doing.

“In our two years in office, we have accomplished much, particularly in security, education, health, workers’ welfare, and urban renewal, among other areas.

“We will keep collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure the success of my government’s Rescue Mission. I thank Hon. Kabiru Amadu for this support and assure him that he will always have my backing.”

Hon. Kabiru Amadu noted that his constituency initiatives also involve students’ tuition and fees and providing scholarships.

He said, “last month, I distributed over 100 motorcycles to selected individuals, particularly the youth, to ease their daily movement. In addition to the cars I am distributing today, I also provide tractors and other farming tools to farmers in the Gusau/Tsafe constituency as part of our effort to boost agriculture.”

Vanguard News