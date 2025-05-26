Gov Kefas fumes as midnight attack on Taraba leaves many dead

Gov Kefas Agbu

Gunmen attack on Munga Lalau and Munga Doso communities in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, weekend, led to the death of many residents.

The attackers, suspected to be herders, were said to have wreaked havoc on the communities in the early hours of Friday. The gunmen also set residents’ houses ablaze during the midnight raid.

Reacting to the attack, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, described the incident as “horrendous and unacceptable.”

Speaking through a statement from his media aide, Emmanuel Bello, Kefas vowed that the attackers “would suffer great repercussions.”

According to the statement, “Dr. Kefas also reiterated his commitment to continue securing the state from external attacks and other forms of aggressiond.

“Consequently, Kefas stressed the need for greater collaboration between the people and security forces, especially in the areas of vigilance and the sharing of sensitive information.

“The governor assured the state of his administration’s resolve to continue prioritizing security above all else, noting that the safety of the citizenry remains his main responsibility.

“The governor further noted that all necessary measures have been put in place to prevent the escalation of hostilities and to bring all troublemakers to justice.”

In recent weeks, there has been a series of attacks in Karim-Lamido LGA following renewed hostilities between farmers and herders.

Three people were killed a few days ago in an attack on Bandawa community.

The attack occurred after a farmer was reportedly killed on his farm by suspected armed herders.