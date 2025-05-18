Gov Eno’s administration expresses commitment towards deep seaport Project realisation

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The administration of Governor Umo Eno has expressed its commitment to the realisation of the Ibom Deep Seaport and the larger Ibom Industrial City.

Speaking at the weekend, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, Comrade Ini Ememobong, highlighted the government’s dedication to actualizing both projects. He stressed the importance of preparing Akwa Ibom residents to become active participants in the maritime sector.

Ememobong made these remarks during a Maritime Trade and Logistics Sensitisation Workshop themed “Harnessing the Economic Potentials of Blue Economy Value Chain in Akwa Ibom State for Productivity and Sustainable Growth,” held at the Dakkada Towers, Uyo.

The workshop brought together experts from the maritime sector, industry representatives, and professional bodies, including the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

“Currently, Lagos and Rivers States are the major players in the maritime sector because of their seaports. With the commitment of His Excellency Governor Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom is set to join this league through the construction of Ibom Deep Seaport and Ibom Industrial City,” Ememobong stated.

He emphasized that while the State Government is working to bring the projects to life, there is a need for a pool of highly skilled manpower from Akwa Ibom for employment at the port and the industries that will be established in the Ibom Industrial City (IIC). He noted that the sensitisation workshop was part of efforts to prepare the people for these opportunities.

“Success only happens when opportunity meets preparation. Opportunities are always around, but only the prepared minds see them when they arise; that is why this seminar is organised,” Ememobong added.

The Acting Director of the Centre for Automotive Training, Transport and Logistics (CATTL), Akwa Ibom State University, Engr. Godwin Ekong, praised the commitment of Governor Umo Eno’s administration towards ensuring the realisation of the Ibom Deep Seaport project.

Ekong expressed optimism that Akwa Ibom’s blue economy, under Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda, would enhance coastal recreation, maritime tourism, maritime transport, aquaculture, and more.

“We have so many coastal areas that support the blue economy. With this kind of seminar and workshop, private sectors and entrepreneurs will be able to invest, thereby reducing the big cost of the blue economy,” Ekong said.

Other stakeholders who spoke at the event included Dr. Kingsley Ekwere, Rector of the Marine and Oceans Academy, Nigeria; Prof. Akaninyene Ekong, Director of Projects, Technical Committee on Ibom Deep Seaport; and Comrade Amos Etuk, State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).