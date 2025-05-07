Gov Alia alleges plot to destabilise Benue, remove him from office

Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State says there is a desperate plot to destabilise the state to remove him from office.

The governor, who made the allegation when his Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula addressed the media Wednesday in Makurdi, said part of the plot was the orchestrated campaign of misinformation and sponsored protests and demonstrations to undermine his administration.

He noted that “the demonstrations are not organic expressions of public sentiment, but rather, calculated attempts by disgruntled elements to settle personal scores and advance a malicious agenda.

“These individuals, driven by a desperate desire to paint Benue State in the worst possible light, appear to believe that by doing so, they can somehow force the hand of President Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in our state.

“This misguided notion stems from a deep-seated aversion to positive change and a yearning for a return to a discredited status quo. Their ultimate goal, it seems, is to create an environment of chaos and instability, allowing them to exploit the situation for their own selfish gain.

“We are particularly disturbed by the blatant attempts to weaponise the legal profession in this campaign of deceit. We have witnessed the spectacle of ex-convicts being paraded at press conferences, individuals masquerading as lawyers, and unregistered organisations submitting petitions filled with lies and offensive accusations to the National Assembly.

“These actions not only undermine the integrity of the legal profession but also demonstrate the depths to which these individuals are willing to sink in their pursuit of personal vendettas. We urge the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to take swift and decisive action to address these instances of impersonation and professional misconduct.

“Let us be clear, the sponsors of these protests are known, and their motives are transparent. They are driven by a desperate desire to remove Governor Alia from office, but they will not succeed. The people of Benue state are united in their support for their governor and will not allow these forces of disruption to undermine the progress being made under his leadership.

“We want to assure the public that Benue State is safe and secure. All the arms of government are functioning smoothly, and the legislative business is proceeding seamlessly. Governor Alia is diligently delivering on his mandate, and the state is making significant strides in addressing the challenges it faces.

“While the issue of insecurity is a national concern, Governor Alia is taking proactive steps to curtail the activities of armed herders and protect our communities. His administration is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents of Benue State.”