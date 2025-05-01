Gov Abiodun, Ibori, others honour Segun Senbanjo at father’s burial

L-R: Children of the deceased, Nike Animashau and OmoOba Segun Senbanjo; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Chairman of Oodua Group, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru; former governors of Delta and Ekiti states, James Ibori and Niyi Adebayo, at the burial of Pa Oluwole Senbanjo, in Lagos… on Thursday

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, along with some former governors, top executives, captains of industries, family members and friends gathered on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to honour OmoOba Segun Senbanjo and his siblings at the burial of their father and patriarch of the Senbanjo family, Pa Ayodele Oluwole Senbanjo, who passed away on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the age of 92.

OmoOba Segun Senbanjo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and Regional Director of Seymour Energy Consulting, led family and well-wishers in giving his father a befitting farewell.

The funeral service took place at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, followed by a grand reception at the prestigious Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Among the dignitaries were former governors of Ekiti and Delta states, Niyi Adebayo and James Ibori respectively; the Chairman of Oodua Group, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru; and a former chairman of Wemabod, Otunba Seyi Oduntan, among several others.

The guests were treated to an array of sumptuous meals and assorted drinks, with music provided by the vibrant Vintage Band, known for its lively and nostalgic performances.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, OmoOba Segun Senbanjo moved around the venue, personally thanking guests for their presence and support during the solemn yet celebratory event.

Speaking with journalists, the oil magnate expressed heartfelt appreciation to all who attended and paid tribute to his late father, whom he described as a role model and selfless family man.

“Pa Senbanjo was the best father anyone could ask for. He ensured we had the best education and instilled in us life’s essential values. He left no stone unturned in preparing us for life,” he said.

“He believed life isn’t about seeking perfection, but about embracing our imperfections and learning from them. I urge parents to give their children the support and foundation they need to thrive in life,” he added.

Fondly called “Seby” by his friends, Pa Ayodele Oluwole Senbanjo was born on July 24, 1932, in Lagos, Nigeria, to Jonathan Olorunfunmilayo Senbanjo and Beatrice Ayoola Senbanjo (née Odumosu).

A royal by birth, he was a prince and a respected member of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House of the Ile-Nla Compound, Agunsebi, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

He began his career in the early 1960s at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and went on to serve as an accountant with the Federal Mortgage Bank and ITT Telecommunications through the 1960s and 1970s.

Pa Senbanjo remained a devoted Christian and an active member of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, where he served in multiple capacities.

From his youth, he was one of the first altar servers in the church and later became a longstanding member of the Cathedral Guild of Stewards. In March 2025, he received a 50-year Long Service Award from the Guild’s Executive Committee.

He was also a proud member of the Cathedral Torch Bearers, a founding member of the Cathedral Circle, and an active socialite. He joined the Lagos Island Club in 1964 and the Yoruba Tennis Club in 1965.

Pa Ayodele Oluwole Senbanjo is survived by his beloved wife, Mrs. Toyin Senbanjo, eight children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.