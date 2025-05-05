Google launches AI Max to help African businesses reach more customers

By Juliet Umeh

Google has announced the launch of AI Max for Search Campaigns, a new AI-powered tool designed to help businesses, including those across Africa, improve their visibility and reach more customers online.

The feature, now in global open beta, is built into existing Search campaigns and leverages advanced AI models, including Google’s Gemini, to go beyond traditional keyword targeting. It enables businesses to show up in more relevant search results, even when users phrase their queries in unexpected ways.

Google’s Senior Director of Search, Brian Burdick, said: “For example, a local artisan in Kumasi selling handmade bags could now appear in searches like ‘durable carryall for weekend travel,. “We’re using AI to understand what people are really looking for, so businesses can appear at just the right moment.”

AI Max includes features such as search term matching to uncover new relevant queries, dynamic text customization that adapts ad copy in real time, final URL expansion to route users to the most relevant website page, and location and brand controls for precise targeting.

These upgrades are especially valuable for African SMEs navigating competitive markets with limited budgets. According to Google, early adopters globally have reported a 14% average increase in conversions at a similar cost-per-action, with even better results for those shifting from traditional keyword strategies.

Burdick added, “We understand that many African entrepreneurs juggle multiple roles. AI Max is designed to ease their workload and stretch their marketing investments further.”

The launch complements Google’s ongoing efforts to support African businesses through digital training programs like Hustle Academy and other skill-building initiatives.

With AI Max for Search Campaigns, African businesses gain access to smarter tools that not only understand their goals but help them grow faster in a digital-first economy.