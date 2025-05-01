Giwa Barracks explosions: Situation under control – Army

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following the multiple explosions which rocked an armoury at Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri on Wednesday night, the Theatre Commander North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has said that there is no cause for alarm as the situation has been put under control.

Recall that the sounds of multiple explosions have caused panic as residents around the barracks scamper for safety.

Addressing journalists on Thursday at Maimalari Cantonment, the Theatre Commander, who took over the mantle of leadership this week, said: “At approximately 23:30 hours on April 30, 2025, a significant explosion occurred at one of our ammunition storage facilities situated within Giwa Barracks.

“This incident caused widespread panic among the local populace. The explosion was due to the intense heat currently prevailing in Borno and other regions of the country, which had a direct impact on the storage facility.

“Fortunately, the situation was swiftly brought under control through the collaborative efforts of military fire fighters, the Federal Fire Service and the Borno State Fire Service Department and various firefighting vehicles from security agencies.

“Civilians in the immediate vicinity were also relocated to prevent any harm to the public. Furthermore, the Air Component, Operation HADIN KAI and the Nigerian Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command conducted aerial surveillance over the incident scene and the surrounding areas of Maiduguri Metropolis.

“This allowed them to determine the extent of the explosion and guide rescue efforts. Additionally, troops from Operation HADIN KAI were strategically deployed to prevent any potential misuse of the situation by criminals and to safeguard law-abiding citizens.

“The Chief Executive Officer of the State was immediately informed and all established protocols in emergencies like this were strictly adhered to. Going forward, we will be conducting a comprehensive review of all storage facilities to mitigate the effects of the current high temperature being experienced.

“It is instructive to also state that no lives were lost nor injuries reported. Operation HADIN KAI remains a people-centric operation with the primary focus of protecting the lives and property of our dear citizens,” he stated.