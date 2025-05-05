FUPRE-CSD calls for sustainable devt on govt policies

By Henry Obetta

The Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, CSD- FUPRE, Dr. Emeka Elemike has urged governments at all levels, to ensure sustainable development by aligning their policies with the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

He warned against unsustainable development, which can exacerbate social and economic disparities, resulting in increased poverty, inequality, and social unrest.

Dr. Elemike, in a statement by the head of Media at the center, Mr Benjamin Atu, called on various state governments across the nation to partner with the Centre for Sustainable Development at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources to help them in aligning their policies by incorporating sustainable development principles into policy-making.

The statement reads: “Sustainable Development is beyond building an enviable infrastructural needs of today and hindering the progress of tomorrow. We must meet tomorrow’s expectations through all of our actions today.

“FUPRE-CSD, as a service organ and research institution, welcomes entries to assist the government in meeting today’s needs without jeopardizing the future.

“Sustainable development must be sustain because it seeks to balance economic, social, and environmental needs, ensuring a livable future for future generations while meeting public expectations.

“If sustainable development is not sustained, progress made may be reversed.”