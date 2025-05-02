FUOYE Students’ Union disown NANS petition against VC

The crisis between the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) at the weekend took a dramatic turn and became a war of words between Student leadership of the University and Comrade Olushola Oladoja, National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

While Comrade Oladoja had submitted a copy of petition to the Minister of Education, Dr. Alausa, on May 2, 2025, alleging cover-ups of official misconducts and other alleged misconducts against the management and Governing Council of FUOYE and also mandating the Minister to sack Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina and the Council members of the University in 72 hours, the student Union leadership of University have debunked his claims, dismissing them as misrepresentation of facts in their own letter to the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

A letter signed by Comrade Abiodun Olorunshola Mary, President, Students’ Union Government, Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) and Comr. Lateef Yusuff Ife, Secretary-General, Students’ Union Government, Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), and addressed to the Minister of Education, and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, and entitled : “RE: FORMAL DISCLAIMER AND REFUTATION OF THE NANS PETITION AGAINST THE VICE-CHANCELLOR AND GOVERNING COUNCIL OF FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OYE-EKITI (FUOYE), reads in part: “We have the honour to write to you in our capacity as the duly elected leadership of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), representing the collective voice and interest of the student body across all campuses of our institution.

It is with a profound sense of responsibility and commitment to truth that we hereby categorically dissociate ourselves from, and formally refute, the contents of the petition recently submitted to your esteemed office by one Comrade Olushola Oladoja, National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

“We wish to state, unequivocally and without prejudice, that the allegations contained in the said petition neither reflect the lived realities within our university nor the collective sentiment of the student population. As the local union with firsthand experience of institutional engagements and administrative developments, we find the petition to be highly misleading, politically coloured, and grossly unrepresentative of actual events and dynamics within FUOYE.

“It is apparent that the current leadership of NANS has, regrettably, allowed itself to become entangled in external manipulations, resulting in the dissemination of unfounded accusations targeting the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, and the broader university administration. We view this as a deliberate attempt to malign the leadership of our institution and to destabilise the ongoing progress achieved under their stewardship.

In setting the record straight, we wish to highlight the following key clarifications:

Allegation of Sexual Harassment:

The accusation involving Engr. Folashade Adebayo and the Vice-Chancellor has been thoroughly investigated by both the Nigeria Police Force and a duly constituted panel of the Governing Council. In both cases, Professor Fasina was exonerated of all allegations, and the findings remain in the public domain. As student representatives, we have reviewed the reports and affirm our confidence in the integrity and transparency of the investigative processes.

Misrepresentation of Dr. Agbegbedia’s Case:

Contrary to the insinuations in the NANS petition, there has been no formal complaint lodged with the Students’ Union Government or other official structures regarding any misconduct by Dr. Agbegbedia. To publicly smear an individual’s reputation without substantiated evidence undermines the principles of justice and fair hearing.

It is misleading to say the VC promoted him. His promotion was already concluded and approved by the University Council before the issue of alleged sexual harassment came up.

The Demise of Miss Modupe:

While the passing of our colleague Miss Modupe remains deeply tragic, we strongly object to its politicisation. Comprehensive investigations were conducted, and no evidence of administrative negligence was established.

Financial Administration:

Under Professor Fasina’s leadership, the university has witnessed commendable improvements in academic expansion, infrastructure development, staff welfare, and campus security. There exist no credible audit reports or findings suggesting financial impropriety on the part of the administration.

Student Welfare and Union Engagement:

At no point have members of the Students’ Union been subjected to harassment or intimidation by the university’s leadership. On the contrary, we have enjoyed unprecedented collaboration and institutional support, all in the interest of student advancement and harmonious governance.

In light of the foregoing, we respectfully request that the Honourable Minister:

Kindly disregard the petition submitted by the NANS leadership, as it is devoid of credibility, factual merit, and legitimate representation;

Recognise the Students’ Union Government of FUOYE as the authentic and democratically elected voice of the student body within the institution;

Uphold the findings of the Governing Council’s investigative panel as the legitimate basis for decision-making on all matters referenced;

Safeguard our university from unwarranted political interference, external manipulation, and media sensationalism aimed at undermining its leadership and institutional integrity.

As student leaders committed to justice, transparency, and the welfare of our constituents, we shall not stand idly by while misinformation is weaponised to discredit the progress of our university. We choose the path of truth, accountability, and stability in the best interest of FUOYE and the Nigerian educational sector at large.

We thank Your Excellency for your attention to this matter and for your continued dedication to justice, educational excellence, and national development.”