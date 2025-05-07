FUOYE: NAUS threatens to shut down institution over crisis

…gives FG 72-hour ultimatum to remove VC

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Association of University Students (NAUS) has threatened to shut down the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) if the federal government fails to resolve the lingering crisis at the institution.

NAUS has given the government a 72-hour ultimatum to remove the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, over allegations of sexual harassment and mismanagement of university resources. The allegations were brought forward by Engr. Folashade Adebayo and other senior staff members.

Additionally, NAUS is demanding the suspension of Senator Victor Udo Udoma, SAN, as Chairman of FUOYE’s Governing Council, pending investigation.

The ultimatum was contained in a letter signed by NAUS National President, Comrade Peter Oche, and addressed to the Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa. A copy of the letter was made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to Oche, NAUS has commenced nationwide mobilization of students, pledging not to relent until their demands are met and justice is served.

Oche stated that NAUS fully supports the earlier petition by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), urging the Minister of Education to remove the Vice-Chancellor.

NANS President, Comrade Olusola Oladoja, in an earlier petition, expressed disappointment over the handling of the sexual harassment case by the investigative panel. He also accused the University’s Governing Council, led by Senator Victor Udo Udoma, of worsening the situation by hastily suspending the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) chairman and secretary without due process.

NAUS further called on the Minister of Education to act swiftly on the NANS petition by removing the Vice-Chancellor and suspending the Chairman of the Governing Council.

Comrade Oche outlined NAUS’s demands as follows:

Immediate removal of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, within 72 hours.

Suspension of Senator Victor Udo Udoma, SAN, pending investigation.

Constitution of an independent investigative panel comprising students, legal practitioners, and external stakeholders to probe all sexual harassment cases, especially that of Dr. Agbegbedia.

A special audit of all financial activities of the university under Prof. Fasina.

Protection for whistleblowers, including SSANU executives and Dr. Ngozi Ole, who have been targeted for standing up to injustice.

Public acknowledgment of institutional failures and a commitment to restoring justice, peace, and academic integrity to FUOYE.

On the next line of action, Oche warned that failure to act within 72 hours would compel NAUS to:

Peacefully shut down FUOYE campuses beginning Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Stage mass demonstrations at the Ministry of Education, the National Assembly, and the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Launch an international media campaign to expose the crisis and protect the image of Nigerian education globally.

“We align ourselves with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who upon assuming office in 2023, promised Nigerian students peace, progress, and quality education,” Oche added.