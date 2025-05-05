Full list of new U.S non-immigrant visa fees for Nigerian, international travelers

The United States Department of State has introduced a revised fee schedule for non-immigrant visa applications.
This update affects all U.S. embassies and consulates, including those in Abuja and Lagos, and will impact thousands of Nigerian and international applicants seeking temporary entry into the U.S.
In an official announcement, the U.S. State Department confirmed that the fee adjustments apply to a wide range of visa categories, including the commonly used B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F-1 student visas, H-1B work visas, and the K fiancé(e) visa, among others.
The updated fees must be paid at the time of application and apply to individuals travelling for purposes such as tourism, education, business, temporary employment, and cultural exchange.
Updated U.S. Visa Fees for Non-Immigrant Categories (Effective May 2025)
Below is a breakdown of the revised non-immigrant visa application fees:
- Visitor Visa (Business/Tourism)
- Code: B-1/B-2
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: For short visits, including holidays, business meetings, and family visits.
- Transit Visa
- Code: C-1
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: For travelers transiting through U.S. ports en route to another country.
- Crew Member Visa
- Code: D
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: For airline and maritime crew entering U.S. ports.
- Academic Student Visa
- Code: F
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: For students enrolling in academic programs at U.S. institutions.
- Vocational Student Visa
- Code: M
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: For students attending vocational or technical schools.
- Exchange Visitor Visa
- Code: J
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: For programs such as Fulbright and internships promoting cultural exchange.
- Media and Journalist Visa
- Code: I
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: For accredited media professionals covering news in the U.S.
- Victims of Trafficking Visa
- Code: T
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: For individuals escaping human trafficking networks.
- Victims of Criminal Activity Visa
- Code: U
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: For victims assisting U.S. law enforcement in investigations.
- NAFTA Professional Worker Visa
- Code: TN/TD
- Fee: $185
- Purpose: For professionals from Canada and Mexico under the USMCA trade agreement.
- Temporary Worker Visa
- Code: H
- Fee: $205
- Purpose: For skilled workers in fields like technology and medicine, including H-1B.
- Intra-Company Transferee Visa
- Code: L
- Fee: $205
- Purpose: For employees transferring within multinational companies.
- Extraordinary Ability Visa
- Code: O
- Fee: $205
- Purpose: For individuals with exceptional skills in the arts, sciences, or business.
- Athlete/Artist/Entertainer Visa
- Code: P
- Fee: $205
- Purpose: For top-tier entertainers and sports professionals.
- Cultural Exchange Visa
- Code: Q
- Fee: $205
- Purpose: For participants in U.S. government-designated cultural exchange programs.
- Religious Worker Visa
- Code: R
- Fee: $205
- Purpose: For clergy and religious workers from recognized organizations.
- Fiancé(e) Visa
- Code: K
- Fee: $265
- Purpose: For individuals planning to marry a U.S. citizen.
- Treaty Trader/Investor Visa
- Code: E-1/E-2
- Fee: $315
- Purpose: For individuals from treaty countries engaging in substantial trade or investment with the U.S.
- Australian Specialty Occupation Visa
- Code: E-3
- Fee: $315
- Purpose: For Australians working in specialty occupations.
Important Notes for Nigerian Applicants
These revised fees apply strictly to non-immigrant visas—temporary permits for those entering the U.S. for defined purposes such as study, tourism, business, or temporary employment. The changes do not affect immigrant visa categories, which are intended for individuals planning to live permanently in the U.S. and pursue lawful permanent residence (Green Card).
For Nigerians and other global applicants, it is now more important than ever to verify the current visa fee and payment procedures before starting an application. Applicants are advised to ensure all payments and supporting documents are accurate and up to date to avoid delays in processing.
