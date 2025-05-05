Full list of new U.S non-immigrant visa fees for Nigerian, international travelers

The United States Department of State has introduced a revised fee schedule for non-immigrant visa applications.

This update affects all U.S. embassies and consulates, including those in Abuja and Lagos, and will impact thousands of Nigerian and international applicants seeking temporary entry into the U.S.

In an official announcement, the U.S. State Department confirmed that the fee adjustments apply to a wide range of visa categories, including the commonly used B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F-1 student visas, H-1B work visas, and the K fiancé(e) visa, among others.

The updated fees must be paid at the time of application and apply to individuals travelling for purposes such as tourism, education, business, temporary employment, and cultural exchange.

Below is a breakdown of the revised non-immigrant visa application fees:

Visitor Visa (Business/Tourism) Code: B-1/B-2 Fee: $185 Purpose: For short visits, including holidays, business meetings, and family visits.



Transit Visa Code: C-1 Fee: $185 Purpose: For travelers transiting through U.S. ports en route to another country.



Crew Member Visa Code: D Fee: $185 Purpose: For airline and maritime crew entering U.S. ports.



Academic Student Visa Code: F Fee: $185 Purpose: For students enrolling in academic programs at U.S. institutions.



Vocational Student Visa Code: M Fee: $185 Purpose: For students attending vocational or technical schools.



Exchange Visitor Visa Code: J Fee: $185 Purpose: For programs such as Fulbright and internships promoting cultural exchange.



Media and Journalist Visa Code: I Fee: $185 Purpose: For accredited media professionals covering news in the U.S.



Victims of Trafficking Visa Code: T Fee: $185 Purpose: For individuals escaping human trafficking networks.



Victims of Criminal Activity Visa Code: U Fee: $185 Purpose: For victims assisting U.S. law enforcement in investigations.



NAFTA Professional Worker Visa Code: TN/TD Fee: $185 Purpose: For professionals from Canada and Mexico under the USMCA trade agreement.



Temporary Worker Visa Code: H Fee: $205 Purpose: For skilled workers in fields like technology and medicine, including H-1B.



Intra-Company Transferee Visa Code: L Fee: $205 Purpose: For employees transferring within multinational companies.



Extraordinary Ability Visa Code: O Fee: $205 Purpose: For individuals with exceptional skills in the arts, sciences, or business.



Athlete/Artist/Entertainer Visa Code: P Fee: $205 Purpose: For top-tier entertainers and sports professionals.



Cultural Exchange Visa Code: Q Fee: $205 Purpose: For participants in U.S. government-designated cultural exchange programs.



Religious Worker Visa Code: R Fee: $205 Purpose: For clergy and religious workers from recognized organizations.



Fiancé(e) Visa Code: K Fee: $265 Purpose: For individuals planning to marry a U.S. citizen.



Treaty Trader/Investor Visa Code: E-1/E-2 Fee: $315 Purpose: For individuals from treaty countries engaging in substantial trade or investment with the U.S.



Australian Specialty Occupation Visa Code: E-3 Fee: $315 Purpose: For Australians working in specialty occupations.



Important Notes for Nigerian Applicants

These revised fees apply strictly to non-immigrant visas—temporary permits for those entering the U.S. for defined purposes such as study, tourism, business, or temporary employment. The changes do not affect immigrant visa categories, which are intended for individuals planning to live permanently in the U.S. and pursue lawful permanent residence (Green Card).

For Nigerians and other global applicants, it is now more important than ever to verify the current visa fee and payment procedures before starting an application. Applicants are advised to ensure all payments and supporting documents are accurate and up to date to avoid delays in processing.

Vanguard News