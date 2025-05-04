Fubara makes first public appearance in church after UK trip

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara at the St. Cyprain’s Church, Anglican Communion in Port Harcourt on Sunday

By Bayo Wahab

Following his two-week vacation in the United Kingdom, the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara attended the special 2025 Thanksgiving Service of the Brigade Metropolitan Battalion Council Nigeria.

Fubara, who returned to Port Harcourt on Saturday evening, was accompanied to the Thanksgiving Service by elder statesmen, Amaopusenibo Fubara Hart and Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja.

The Service, presided over by the Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Oko-Jaja, took place at the St. Cyprain’s Church, Anglican Communion in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Fubara’s media aide, Nelson Chukwudi in a statement said the Service was held to celebrate the successful religious camp activities of the Boys Brigade in the state.

A key moment the occasion was a special prayer for Governor Fubara, his family, and the peace of Rivers State.

Recall that the embattled has been in the news since President Bola Tinubu suspended him over the political crisis in Rivers State involving him and his predecessor and estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike.

