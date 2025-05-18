Fubara isn’t the one I’m fighting – Wike

Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has denied claims of a personal feud with the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, describing him instead as his “son.”

In an interview published by BBC Pidgin on Saturday, Wike dismissed speculations of a direct conflict with Fubara, stating that his real opposition is with those allegedly influencing the governor for personal gain.

“That one is not a battle,” Wike said. “He (Fubara) is my boy, he is my son. Why will I fight with him?”

The former Rivers State governor insisted that his actions are aimed at confronting individuals he accused of attempting to exploit the system.

“I’m only fighting against people who want to steal what they did not work for,” he added. “When you don’t defeat them, they will think they are in charge. Defeat them to the final stage.

“Now, they are ashamed because they are being defeated. They are the ones pushing Fubara.”

During a media parley with select journalists in Abuja on Monday, Wike said Fubara had begun making reconciliatory moves.

“The President has called for peace severally and I cannot sit down when the President has called for peace and I say, ‘I don’t want peace,” Wike said.

“Yes, he came with two governors and one elder person. Unfortunately, the two governors are APC governors. So, I will not pursue him. He said he wants peace. That’s fine. I also want peace.”