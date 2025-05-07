From Osun to London: The Rise of Temiloluwa Ojo, Africa’s Human-Centered Software Engineer

Temiloluwa Philip Ojo is not your typical software engineer. Raised in Osun State by a single mother who instilled in him the value of excellence and resilience, he has gone on to become a multi-award-winning product builder, founder, and global talent in the world of tech. From topping his class as a microbiology student to building game-changing digital products like FlaiLabs, AskBisi, and GetBand, Temiloluwa’s journey is a compelling blend of curiosity, impact, and intentional innovation. In this exclusive interview, he opens up about the personal stories, motivations, and principles guiding his mission to solve Africa’s most overlooked problems—one line of code at a time.

You grew up in Osun State, raised by a single mom. How did your childhood shape the man you are today?

Growing up in Osun State, I was raised by my mother, Prof. Olabisi Igbalajobi, a tough, principled woman who also happened to be a professor. Her academic discipline rubbed off on me. I was also part of a supportive community where leadership and service were encouraged from an early age. These roots shaped my values—resilience, purpose, and the courage to dream without boundaries. Whether as VP of my department or President of ENACTUS in university, I was given room to lead and fail forward.

When did you first realize you had a gift for technology?

I was always the “techie” among my peers. I’d dismantle gadgets, explore software, and constantly ask questions. That curiosity got me into trouble sometimes, but it was also my superpower. The defining moment came in a university Java class—I remember thinking, “I want to build my own games one day.” That spark never left.

You studied microbiology and finished top of your class. What led you to pivot into tech?

After my first degree, during NYSC, I had more time to reflect and explore. I joined KodeHauz in Eket, a tech community that helped me reignite my passion for coding. I started building real-life solutions and slowly transitioned from frontend to full-stack and eventually product engineering. It wasn’t a clean switch—but a natural evolution.

What was your first tech solution, and what did it teach you?

My first product was DigieHub, a platform aimed at teaching digital skills. It didn’t go far in terms of reach, but it was foundational. I learned how to validate an idea, collect feedback, and most importantly, how to build and rebuild. That experience prepared me for everything that came after.

You later studied in Switzerland and graduated summa cum laude. What was that like?

I did my Master’s in Software Engineering and Computer Science at Constructor University. It was eye-opening. I worked with respected academics like Bertrand Meyer and Mauro Pezzè, and also collaborated with platforms like Chatroulette on real-time systems. Graduating summa cum laude and winning awards for my thesis were proud moments—but more than that, I left with a global mindset and deeper understanding of tech’s power.

Let’s talk FlaiLabs. What inspired this AI-driven mock interview platform?

FlaiLabs was born from my own frustration as a jobseeker. I applied to many companies and was often ghosted or rejected with no feedback. I wanted to create a tool that allows people to practice interviews with AI that gives structured, personalized feedback—just like a real coach would.

What makes FlaiLabs stand out from other mock interview tools?

FlaiLabs offers realism and contextual feedback. We don’t just simulate interviews—we provide intelligent insights on communication style, delivery, and the quality of answers. We work with real recruiters to constantly update our question bank, so it feels relevant, dynamic, and practical.

AskBisi is another innovation of yours. How does it tackle online fraud?

AskBisi is a community-driven fraud alert system. Nigerians lose millions to scammers, yet there’s no structured way to warn others. AskBisi allows users to report fraud cases, verify sellers, and build a culture of digital accountability. It’s like Trustpilot meets Nairaland, but with a specific focus on fraud prevention.

What were the hardest parts of building AskBisi?

Building trust. We had to create mechanisms to reduce fake reports and still encourage genuine feedback. We made it mobile-friendly, simple, and accessible even for people who aren’t tech-savvy. It was about finding that balance between openness and integrity.

GetBand is focused on salary transparency in Africa. Why is that important?

Too many early-career professionals are underpaid simply because they don’t know what others are earning. GetBand allows people to anonymously share salary data and view comparative insights across industries. When people know their worth, they negotiate better and avoid exploitation.

Trust and privacy are critical on platforms like GetBand. How are you handling that?

Anonymity and community moderation are at the core. We don’t ask for personally identifiable info. We also collaborate with HR professionals to seed verified salary ranges, so users can validate what they see. It’s a work in progress, but we’re serious about building a credible ecosystem.

What mindset do you bring into building every product?

Empathy and experimentation. I don’t build for vanity metrics—I build for people. I always ask: What real pain is this solving? I believe in launching fast, learning fast, and improving constantly. Every user’s feedback is gold to me.

You build for African and global users alike. How does culture shape your design approach?

Culture defines user behavior. How a Nigerian responds to color or copy might differ from a Swiss user. We do a lot of A/B testing, pay attention to user feedback, and iterate based on cultural nuances. Context matters. If you want to scale across continents, your product must feel native to each audience.

What has been your proudest moment as a tech builder so far?

Each time I hear someone say, “Your product helped me,” it feels like winning. Whether it’s someone landing a job thanks to FlaiLabs or dodging a scam because of AskBisi—it validates the late nights and sacrifices. Impact is the ultimate reward.

What’s next for you—and what does Africa truly need from its tech builders?

I want to keep building solutions that matter—not just clones of what’s trendy. Africa needs tech that’s rooted in our realities—tools that are simple, scalable, and solve urgent problems. From education to fintech to public safety, there’s so much room to innovate meaningfully. I’m just getting started.