From Coal Dust to Code: Gov Mbah launches Enugu Tech Festival, unveils vision for digital future

By CHIDIPETERS OKORIE

ENUGU — The city of Enugu, once famed for its coal-driven industrial legacy, is undergoing a radical transformation under the leadership of Governor Peter Mbah. In a bold declaration of a new economic era, the state will host its inaugural Enugu Tech Festival (ETF) from May 7 to 9, 2025, under the theme “Coal to Code”, signaling its shift from extractive industries to a digital-first future.

Once the coal capital of Nigeria, Enugu is now positioning itself as a tech innovation hub in West Africa. The ETF, a first-of-its-kind event in the state, brings together startups, investors, government leaders, and academics to ignite a robust digital economy and promote Enugu as a key player in Africa’s technology revolution.

Governor Mbah, speaking through multiple policy platforms and state initiatives, has made it clear that Enugu’s transformation is not aspirational—it is actionable. His administration has focused on rebuilding infrastructure, developing human capital, and attracting digital investment, with the ETF serving as a milestone in this broader strategy.

“We are not just pivoting away from coal; we are laying down the digital rails for a 21st-century economy,” Governor Mbah declared.

Central to this vision is the West Africa Stargate (WASGate) initiative—a multi-faceted tech infrastructure project that includes state-of-the-art data centers, co-working spaces, and startup incubators. The goal: to make Enugu a top destination for tech entrepreneurs and investors across the continent.

The governor’s digital blueprint also emphasizes inclusivity. Through initiatives such as Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL), Enugu plans to equip over 1 million residents with digital skills by 2027, targeting artisans, market women, civil servants, and students. This effort is reinforced by the federal government’s Project 774 Connectivity Initiative, which will bring internet access to all 17 local government secretariats in the state.

Federal Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, during a recent visit, praised Governor Mbah’s vision, affirming the federal government’s support for Enugu’s digital transformation.

Enugu has also rolled out the construction of 260 Smart Green Schools across its wards and launched several tech-focused education programs, including coding academies, ensuring that the youth are prepared to thrive in a digitally-driven economy.

Spearheaded by the Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, Dr. Prince Lawrence Ezeh, the ETF will feature tech rallies, speaker sessions, and a grand finale gala aimed at inspiring collaboration and spotlighting innovation. Dr. Ezeh stressed that the event is not only a celebration of technology but a commitment to building a truly inclusive and accessible tech ecosystem.

Also in the pipeline is the Digital Innovation Complex, a centralized hub for tech startups that will link over 200 state-owned institutions to fast, reliable internet, further enhancing government service delivery and entrepreneurial growth.

With hundreds of startups now choosing to remain in Enugu rather than migrate to Lagos or Abuja, the ETF is expected to amplify the state’s momentum and mark a significant turning point in its history.

Governor Mbah’s mission is clear: to move Enugu from the shadow of its coal-mining past into the spotlight of a thriving digital economy. The Enugu Tech Festival is not just a showcase—it’s the start of a movement.