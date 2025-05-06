Fresh oil spill rocks Bayelsa community

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A fresh oil spill has reportedly rocked the Ogboinbiri community environment of Apoi clan in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Vanguard learned that the spill occured on Saturday, close to Oando’s Ogboinbiri Flow Station in the deep swamp of the council area.

Though the operators of the facility located in the deep swamp of the council area could not be immediately reached for comment, it was reliably learned that the spill happened as a result of equipment failure; with the rupture at 6’Oclock position (directly under the pipe).

Lamenting the development, the Environmental Defenders Network, EDEN, said: “This current spill, which occurred on Saturday, 3rd May, 2025, is the Fourth equipment failure-related incident between September 2024 and 3rd May, 2025.

The Deputy Director of EDEN, Comrade Alagoa Morris, on Tuesday in Yenagoa decried the incessant spills in the area and called for regular checks and replacement of ageing pipelines.

Morris who is also the Technical Assistant to the Bayelsa Governor on Environment, said: “With regular integrity checks on facilities and replacement of deserving pipelines, such high frequency oil spill incidents would be drastically minimised.”

He added that only a prompt recovery of spilt crude oil, proper cleanup and remediation ofthe impacted environment would be good enough.

“The earlier these actions are taken, the better as we are gradually going into the rainy season,” he said.