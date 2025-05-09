Fresh Angle columnist, Ebule scores  334 in UTME,

Columnist with Fresh Angle International, Ebule Oritsemeyiwa Precious, has smashed the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, scoring 334 out of 400 .

Ebule Precious, who is the author of MathsGE With MeyiBule, scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, 85 in Chemistry and 53 in English, totalling 334.

The Mathematics columnist, with the UTME Reg Number 202550118536DA , is a final year student of the prestigious Federal Government College, Warri and son of Ebule Anthony Metsese, Co Publisher/ Editor – In – Chief of Fresh Angle International.

Ebule Precious had scored 326 in the UTME mock held April 10, scoring 96, 94, 71 and 65 in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and English respectively.

Ebule whose first choice university is Federal University of Petroleum Resources , FUPRE , Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, intends studying Mechanical Engineering.

Recall that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, had reported that 75% of candidates that sat for the just concluded UTME, scored below 200, with less than 1 % recording over 300 marks across the country.