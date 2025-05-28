Former captain Wanyama earns Kenya recall

Victor Wanyama

Kenya’s ex-skipper Victor Wanyama has been called out of international retirement as the team prepares for August’s African Nations Championships.

Wanyama was the first Kenyan to play in the English Premier League, as a midfielder for Southampton and Tottenham.

The 33-year-old, who also played for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, will return to the Kenyan national team for two friendlies against Chad, hosted by Morocco, on June 7 and 10.

Wanyama announced his retirement from international football in September 2021 after being overlooked for Kenya’s unsuccessful attempt to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

But recent changes to the management of Kenyan football, including the appointment in February of South African legend Benni McCarthy as head coach, appear to have changed his mind.

“I’ve spoken to him (McCarthy) a few times and he was trying to convince me to go back,” Wanyama told BBC Africa Sport in an interview earlier this month.

Wanyama most recently played for Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Championship and is now a free agent.

The friendlies will serve as warm-ups for the African Nations Championships starting on August 2 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Kenya will be making their debut in the tournament, reserved for players featuring in their domestic leagues, and will play against former champions DR Congo, Angola, Morocco and Zambia in Group A.