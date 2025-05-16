Forest coach Nuno reports ‘positive’ outlook on Awoniyi after surgery

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said Friday that the outlook for Taiwo Awoniyi was “positive” after the forward was placed in an induced coma following urgent surgery on an abdominal injury.

The Nigeria international, 27, was taken to hospital on Monday after colliding with a post during a 2-2 draw at home to Leicester the previous day.

“He went to surgery, surgery went well, thank God,” Nuno said. “He is under observation now, but he is recovering. We still have to wait for the doctors to allow visits.

“We are concerned but it is positive. It has been very difficult because of the concern of the injury, the situation he went through.

“It’s been very difficult, very difficult on us and on everybody, the concern of the injury that he had, the situation that he entered through, it’s been hard on us.”

The draw with Leicester left Forest, away to West Ham on Sunday, seventh in the table with two games remaining.

They have qualified for European competition but are now outsiders to reach the top five, which would mean Champions League football next season.

