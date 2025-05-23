Foreign students at Harvard cancel flights home, seek legal help after US halts enrolment

Chinese students at Harvard University were thrown into uncertainty on Friday as they canceled flights home and sought legal advice following a sweeping move by the Trump administration to block the institution from enrolling foreign students.

The controversial order accused Harvard of coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and effectively stripped the university of its ability to accept international students, forcing current enrollees to either transfer to other schools or risk losing their legal immigration status.

Officials warned that the action could extend to other institutions.

In response, Harvard denounced the government’s move as “unlawful,” reaffirming its support for its international community.

“We are fully committed to educating foreign students,” the university said in a statement. Chinese students currently represent the largest international demographic at the Ivy League school.

Zhang, a 24-year-old Chinese PhD student in physics, described growing anxiety among the student community. “I think the Chinese community definitely feels like a more targeted entity compared to other groups,” he said. Due to security concerns, he declined to provide his first name.

“Some friends gave me advice that I should try not to stay in my current accommodation if things escalate, because they think it’s possible that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent can take you from your apartment,” Zhang added.

Many students are worried about their visa status, academic future, and job prospects.

However, some remain hopeful that Harvard will prevail in what is expected to be a heated legal confrontation.

The number of Chinese students studying in the U.S. has declined in recent years, falling from a peak of around 370,000 in 2019 to approximately 277,000 in 2024.

The drop reflects deteriorating U.S.-China relations and increased scrutiny of Chinese nationals, especially those in sensitive academic fields.

According to Harvard, Chinese nationals made up one-fifth of its international student body in 2024.

Teresa, a Chinese postgraduate student at the Harvard Kennedy School, said the university was actively trying to resolve the issue.

“Our teachers have sent us an email saying the school is actively working hard on a response within the next 72 hours and aims to negotiate with the government,” she said.

In a post titled “Harvard refugee” on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, Teresa shared her experience and the prevailing sense of fear and frustration among students.

China’s foreign ministry condemned the U.S. decision, warning it would “only damage the image and international credibility of the United States,” while vowing to “firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests” of Chinese students abroad.

