FMITI, NGX0 Group to collaborate for economic transformation

By Peter Egwuatu

The Federal Ministry of industry Trade and Investment (FMITI) and Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX) have agreed to establish a platform for Nigeria’s economic growth.

This formed part of the strategict meeting held by the Honourable Minister, FMITI, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, in a courtesy visit on the Exchange.

The visit concluded with a ceremonial Closing Gong, symbolizing a strengthened partnership between the government and private sector to drive industrial development, Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs financing, and sustainable economic transformation.

Welcoming the Minister, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, commended the Ministry’s leadership in shaping policies that promote industrialization and economic diversification.

He remarked, “As Nigeria advances toward its aspiration of a $1 trillion economy, capital markets serve as critical enablers for financing SMEs, infrastructure projects, and sustainable initiatives. NGX Group remains committed to supporting this vision through innovative platforms that enhance transparency, connect businesses with capital, and foster inclusive economic growth.”

Similarly, Ahonsi Unuigbe, Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), highlighted the Exchange’s role as a catalyst for national development, noting that “capital markets are powerful engines of innovation, business expansion, and economic inclusion, all of which are essential to advancing Nigeria’s industrialization objectives.”

In her remarks, Dr. Oduwole underscored the strategic alignment between her Ministry and NGX Group in fostering real-sector growth. “Our collaboration represents a concerted approach to harnessing capital markets as transformative platforms for Nigeria’s economic development,” she stated. The Minister outlined key focus areas, including expanding SME access to capital through NGX’s Growth Board initiatives, promoting green finance via ESG-linked products, mobilizing diaspora investment, and leveraging AfCFTA opportunities to nurture the next generation of high-growth Nigerian businesses.

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group, emphasized the organization’s technology-driven strategy: “We are building a next-generation exchange ecosystem designed to democratize investment opportunities, enhance market liquidity, and position Nigeria as a competitive destination for both domestic and international capital.”